Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan don die

Image copyright Adam Berry/Getty

Kofi Annan wey be former United Nations Secretary General wey win di Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work don die at di age of 80.

Di Ghanaian diplomat, Annan na di first black African wey take di work of Secretary General for UN and im serve for two terms. Dat na between 1997 to 2006.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Ghana Charles Owiredu confirm di news give BBC, he talk say e be very sad to lose a stateman like Kofi Annan.

Di Annan family and Kofi Annan Foundation na im announce say, "im pass away peacefully on Saturday 18th August afta small sickness." im die for Switzerland Saturday morning.

Kofi Annan bin be ogbonge international state man wey fight for peace and fairness throughout im life.

E later become part of UN envoy for Syria wey bin dey find way for peace to dey for di kontri.