Image copyright Getty Images

Plenti accolades and gbosa na im world leaders dey troway give former UN secretary general Kofi Annan, wey die dis at di age of 80 years.

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, current UN oga Antonio Guterres, all of dem dey hail di international elder statesman.

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don on behalf of im kontri and ECOWAS, console Ghana goment and pipo on top di death of international elder statesman Kofi Annan.

Buhari say, Annan dey humble and noble and dat na wetin make am different from odas.

Nigeria Senate President, Bukola Saraki, say one golden era don end be dat, as oga Annan die.

E say many developing kontri follow benefit from Mr Annan work as UN Secretary-General.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Annan na di first UN staff wey rise to become di oga patapata

Di current UN oga na im dey front dey troway salute give im former oga. Im say Annan na "guiding force for good."

For im statement, im say anyhow wey you look am, "Kofi Annan na di United Nations, im start from bottom grow reach top of di organisation, na im lead UN enta di new millennium wit dignity and determination."

UN High Commissionr for Human Rights oga, Zeid Raad al Hussein, tok for twitter say, im heart break on top Annan death.

Russia president Valdimir Putin say, di memory of Annan, "go live forever for di heart of Russians."

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi say, "di world no only loose ogbonge African diplomat and humanitarian" but also pesin wey keep conscience of international peace and security.

As im dey announce one week of national mourning, Ghana president Akufo-Addo say Annan, na one of dia "greatest kontri man."

Prime Minister Theresa May give her own accolade to di former secretary general, she call am "great leader."

May say, Kofi Annan bin change di UN and im "contribute seriously to make di world beta pass as im take enta am."

Im foundation bin announce im death on Saturday afta short sickness.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, say im be "great diplomat, ogbonge stateman and wonderful colleague."