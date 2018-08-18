Di by-elections for Rivers state, south-south Nigeria, don turn upside down afta violence for one of di polling stations for capital Port Harcourt.

BBC tori persin Karina Igonikon dey ground for constituency wey dey Mile 1 Diobu as some pipo try to snatch ballot box.

Na so security pipo begin shoot gun and tear gas to scatter dem.

Di by-election dey hold for only 8 wards and four political parties dey follow drag di election.