Sixteen Nurses cari belle for US Hospital

Image example Di first pikin go born for September and di last one go land for January

Sixteen nurses for one hospital for Arizona, United States, all cari belle almost at di same time.

Dat na ten percent of di Nursing staff wey dey work for di intensive care unit and patients don start to dey notice am, according to wetin di nurses tok.

Di women joke say e be like say sometin dey di hospital water or maybe na plan dem plan am so dat dem go fit dey off during Christmas time.

Di first pikin go born for September and di last one go land for January.

Rochelle Sherman wey fit be di first to born tok say dem no know how many of dem get belle until dem come gada to form Facebook Group.

Jolene Garrow, anoda woman for di expectant nurses follow thank di oda nursing stafff wey neva get belle as dem dey helep dem do work wey pregnacy no go fit let dem do, like to care of patience wey get sickness like Tubercullosis.

Di staff dey plan to do baby shower togeda before dem start dia three moth maternity leave.