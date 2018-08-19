Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Na di bridge most pipo dey follow go work for Lagos State

Lagos State goment say dem go shut down di 3rd Mainland Bridge for four days from midnight of Thursday 23 August to midnight of Sunday 26 August 2018 to cari out Investigative Maintenance Test.

Di state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, wey tok am for statement, say dem take di decision afta dem consult wit di Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

Lagos State for southwest Nigeria, na di kontri bizness capital and di 3rd Mainland Bridge na im connect di mainland of di city wia most pipo dey live, wit di Island wia most of di work dey happun.

Na 30 years ago di Nigeria goment build di bridge and according to oga Akinsanya, dem dey close am for four days to enable di contractors to check how di bridge dey afta which dem go begin work am by di end of di year or early 2019.

Im tok for di statement say: "All traffic management agencies including di Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and di Police, go dey ground to make sure say traffic move wella for di oda roads and traffic corridor across di city."

Di commissioner add say di federal goment bin don plan to close di bridge for July, but dem move am go front afta dem do meeting wit di state goment and and oda stakeholders, wey tok how trailers wey dem park for road anyhow, go affect oda roads. Im say na dat wan make dem set up Joint Task Force wey remove di trailers from road.

Di state goment dey ask pipo make dem reason di mata wit dem and to avoid waka wey no get head for di four days dem go close di bridge.