Image example Bus drivers and conductors block di road onto accuse say police beat and wonjure one driver

Ajah Lekki-Epe expressway for Lagos State don dey block sotey nobodi fit go front or back and moto plus pipo just tanda for one place.

Di tori be say bus drivers, conductors and dia friends dey protest say make police pipo come carri one bus driver wey dem beat wonjure go hospital, if not no movement for di road.

Di bus drivers plus conductors dey accuse police say na dem beat one of dia fellow driver, dump am for road and run leave am as some boys wan attack dem.

Wen BBC Pidgin tori pesin Gift Andrew carri waka reach wia di protest dey happun, e no see any police officer for ground to prove say na dem beat di driver.

E later see some police officers wit blood for dia face and some of dia mouth swellop. E say e try ask police public relation officer Chike Oti if im sabi wetin dey happun but di PRO tell am say im no know.

Image example Di protesters want make police pipo come carri di driver wey dem injure go hospital

Eye witness tell BBC tori pesin say police men pursue one bus driver wey no obey traffic, catch and begin drag am for road, sotey e come wonjure for all over im bodi.