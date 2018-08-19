Jollof Festival: West Africa no wan kwanta again unto which pesin jollof sweet pass

  • 19 August 2018

Jollof Festival happun for Lagos Nigeria on Sunday and na time for pipo wey show to sample West Africa fine food dem.

    Jollof Festival 2018 happun for Muri Okunola park for Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria.

    Different kain jollof rice na im full for di festival. From nkwobi jollof to jollof ofada and even jollof rice crepes wey show face.

    Although jollof be di king for di festival, di event get plenty side attractions like dis man wey bin dey roast full goat.

    Overseas jollof show face for di festival. One seller come wit 'gumbo jollof' wey im say come from di slaves wey dem cari comot Senegal.

    Dis na banga water wey dem dey take make banga jollof. E dey popular wit pipo for southern part of Nigeria.

    Competition bin dey wey dem bin ask pipo make dem transform jollof rice. One of di teams even make jollof moi moi.

    Di festival dey attract many pipo come. Any bodi wey like food and get strong nose for pepper, fit enjoy jollof rice.

    Senegal, Nigeria and Ghana don claim say na dem be di owners of jollof, but di organisers want make pipo just come enjoy.

