Survivor say na 19 pipo militants kill for Mailari

Image copyright Boko Haram Image example Boko Haram, pictured here in a propaganda video, has carried out many attacks in Borno state

Attackers wey pipo suspect say be Boko Haram militants don kill many pipo for Borno, northeast Nigeria.

Tori be say six pipo die but pipo wey dey ground wen di kasala bust say na 19 pipo die for Mailari village.

Dem say di militants raid di village for two hours before dem run comot.

Militia leader Babakura Kolo tell tori pipo AFP say di militants dey shoot gun and dey throw grenades upandan for inside di truck wey dem use enta di village on Saturday 18 July.

"Inside di confusion, na so di Boko Haram gunmen hold and kill six men." Na so Babakura tok.

"Na Sunday morning pipo wey dey return to di village see di dead bodi of di six victims."

Aisami Grema, wey dey live for di village, say police no even bother to fight di militants.

Anoda villager, Abatcha Umar, no sure weda di attackers na Boko Haram pipo or di oda group Islamic State in West Africa Province (Iswap).

E say dem bin see militants around di area before di attack happun.

E don reach 20,000 pipo wey don die and two million pipo wey run comot dia house since Boko Haram start dia wahala for 2009.