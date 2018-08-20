Image copyright AFP Image example Yemi Osinbajo and im wife Dolapo be Christian pastors

For now, Yemi Osinbajo dey enjoy enough love and accolade from Nigerians - dis no be common experience for politicians for dis kontri wey pipo no too send dem.

Na plenti hailing for di vice president as im dey sharply sharply take action as im do acting president wen Muhammadu Buhari travel go ten days holiday.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo: 100 days wey plenty people no notice

Di sharp sharp nature of di 61 year old na complete opposite to di slow-mo of oga Buhari wey dey 75 years, sotey pipo nickname Buhari "baba go slow."

But as im be southerner, e go hard for am to contest for presidential election next year sake of di way political parties dey do 'zoning'.

'Police torture and killing'

Di latest one wey Osinbajo do na di order wey im give make dey rearrange di police anti robbery squad SARS and im tell di kontri Human Right Commission to chook eye inside di plenti accuse of abuse wey di unit don commit.

For more dan one year now, Buhari don dey under pressure to do sometin about SARS as enough tori full social media on top different offence dem wey kontri pipo claim say dia officers commit.

Nigerians even launch #EndSars campaign to scata di squad.

Yemi Osinbajo say di way SSS operatives block parliament dey against evri law and order wey dey ground

Osibanjo say, im no get choice but to take action as di "complain plus report don plenti on top dia activities" and many of dem na human right offence.

Im no scata di unit but im say make im dem get new commissioner, make dem dey use beta sense and make dem face armed robbers and kidnappers.

E say make members of di squad dey wear proper identification always, no be di one wey pipo no fit tell difference between dem and armed robber.

Nigerians celebrate dis one on top Twitter, say e be politician wey sabi im work, dey do wetin im suppose.

Oga Osinbajo sack di head of Nigeria secret service afta im men wey wear face mask go block parliament.

Di whole tin be mystery - and di reason why Department of State Security go block parliament neva clear, although pipo believe say na sake of 2019 election.

No be today, e don tey wey dem don dey look DSS oga Lawal Musa Daura wit one eye sake of im dey among di pipo wey dey spoil goment name.

Pipo say Yemi Osinbajo get wetin dem dey call 'human touch' - as e dey say sorry to one of di Chibok girls wey Boko Haram kidnap and release

Selfish assistants

Some pipo dey reason say one of di tins wey make am fit act sharply na because im no get plenti powerful assistants.

But e dey difficult for Presido Buhari to punish goment officials wey commit offence or even for am to make decision sharp sharp.

Some pipo sha say, e no dey fair to compare di two of dem. Dem say to do presido work for some few weeks abi months no be di same as to be full time president.

Nigeria dey one kain and e hard to balance all di tribal, political, religious and region palava wey dey cause katakata for federal level.

Even though pipo believe say true true Buhari get integrity.

Election for Nigeria no far again and some pipo don dey wonda how e go be if Prof. Osinbajo land for permanent site as di main presido.

But e no sure wetin go happun because di Vice President neva declare weda im wan become president.

President Muhammadu Buhari (r) and im deputy Yemi Osinbajo dey united

Presido Buhari don already declare sha and na Osinbajo go follow am contest as running mate.