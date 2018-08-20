Ghana start one week mourning of Kofi Annan, flags dey fly half-mast

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana flags for Ghana den all diplomatic missions dey fly at half-mast in honour of former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan who die Saturday August 18, 2018 after some short illness.

President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo direct say make di flags fly half starting today, August 20, 2018 for one week as di country dey mourn di late Nobel Peace Prize winner.

"I directed say make di Ghana national flag fly at half-mast across di country den all Ghana diplomatic missions across di world" President Akufo-Addo talk for press statement inside.

Meanwhile, former President John Mahama describe am as "proud son of Africa" twitter news of en death broke.

Football players join dey mourn Kofi Annan

Some Ghanaian national team players also express dema condolences for twitter over Kofi Annan en death. Di former UN Chief leave mark on all manner of persons as Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew den others take time to celebrate.

The rest of di world dey mourn plus Kofi Annan en family after en death at age 80, but so far di family no announce funeral arrangements yet.