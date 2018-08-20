Image copyright Olasubomi Okeowo/Instagram Image example Olasubomi Okeowo

Olasubomi Okeowo, wey be presidential candidate of di African Democratic Congress, don wash im hand comot for di 2019 presidential election.

Okeowo announce im plan to comot for social media afta plenti pipo wire am abuse unto one interview im bin show for telly wia im score own goal.

For di ''On di Couch'' TV interview, Folarin Falana alias Falz and Laila Johnson-Salami bin invite Okeowo to jaw-jaw wit dem as presidential candidate wey im be.

During di interview, Okeowo tok say, ''Nigerians no fit produce anytin (except food) unto say dem be black pipo''.

Dis tok shock both Falz and Johnson-Salami but im wahala neva even start.

By di time di video reach social media, e spread like wild fire and e vex Nigerians well well.

Even Tolu Ogunlesi, wey be oga for oga presido Buhari social media team, chook mouth inside di mata.

All dis abuse, na im force Okeowo to react wia im tok say, e no true im and im team tok say Nigerians no fit make anytin because dem black.

But im decide to end im plan to contest di 2019 presidential election.

Las las im promise to continue to dey work for Nigeria and Nigerians.