How 'yahoo-boy' try to kill im mama for money rituals

Image copyright Lagos state police Image example Police say dem don arrest di suspect for more investigation

Police for inside Lagos State Nigeria don arrest one boy wey use plank take scata di face and skull of im own mama wey e bin wan use for money ritual so dat im yahoo-yahoo business go waka well.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti say di suspect, Taiwo Akinola, wey be 29 years old dey live wit im mama Alice Iyabo Akinola and her grand pikin Master Faruk, wey be 14 years. Taiwo wey dem say na strong member for Aiye cult, go im mama provision store wey dey front of dia house for Ayobo town and tell her say make she come inside house because e get important tin wey e wan discuss.

Taiwo come quick-quick send im nephew, Faruk make e go buy white handkerchief and cigar for am.

As soon as di mama enta di house, Taiwo nack her wit plank, pressing iron and UPS charger to make sure say she no survive di attack. Wen Faruk come back from di message wey dem send am, e no see im grandmama for shop so e enta dia house only to see blood for all over di poor woman bodi.

Na so Faruk raise alarm wey come make plenty neighbours gada for di house wey di attack for happun.

Dem come call di Divisional Police Officer wey dey in charge of Ayobo Division. Di DPO show face wit im team and shaperly arrest di suspect.

Police don secure di place wey dis attack for happun so dat forensic experts wit Homicide section SCIID Panti, Yaba go do investigation. Dem rush di mama go hospital for treatment and right now doctors dey battle to wake her because she dey unconscious.

Commissioner of police don pay di first hospital cost so dat doctors go fit begin treatment.

Wetin Police don find out

During wen police dey ask di suspect question, e say dem tell am to kill im mama so dat e go get plenti money. Wen police search im room dey see exhibits like: