Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police say youths wey go consult di chief priest mention names of pipo wey e go place curse on

Palava still dey Ozubulu town, di headquarters of Ekwusigo Local Government Area for Anambra State, southeast Nigeria as police don arrest di chief priest of Ndekwulu because e put curse for di head of all di pipo wey get hand for di kill-kill of ozubulu indigenes for di kontri and South Africa.

Cult clash bin happun last year for dis community wey dem for kill many pesin for one catholic church.

Police gbag di 94 years old chief priest wey im name na Anazo Ilomuanya togeda wit four oda youths.

Some youths from di village wey dey under di umbrella of 'Concerned Indigenous People of Ozubulu' and wey want di kill- kill to stop, bin carri waka go consult di chief priest to lay curse for di head of pipo wey dey involve.

But some villagers wey no like di idea to lay curse go report give police wey come make police arrest di chief priest and four odas.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Cult clash bin happun for Ozubulu community wey lead to di kill-kill of many pipo inside one catholic church

Anambra State public relations officer for police, Haruna Muhammed confam give BBC Igbo say dem don charge di chief priest and di four odas go court.

Oga Haruna say di youths wey go consult di chief priest just mention names of pipo witout any proof.

Report say some of names inside di list wey di youths present give di chief priest include police officers, suspects wey dey face trial for court or wey police detain for murder cases, judges and lawyers.