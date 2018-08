Image copyright AFP Image example Annan na di first black African wey lead United Nations

Accolade still dey flow for former di United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan wey die on Saturday 18 August.

Annan wey die at di age of 80 for Switzerland na diplomat from Ghana wey become di first black African to sidon ontop di chair of Secretary General for UN, e also win di Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work.

Ghana don start one week of mourning and dia flag go also fly at half-mast.

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari too follow console Ghana goment and pipo on top di death of Annan wey e say dey 'humble and noble' say na wetin make am different from odas.

Im family dey wit am for hospital wen im die.

E get three pikin and im wife na Nane Lagergren Annan, wey bin dey follow oga Annan work for office of UN High Commissioner for Refugees as legal officer.

But Mr Annan bin get anoda wife before wey be Nigerian.

So oga Annan get connect wit Nigeria.

See di 4 tins wey connect Annan wit Nigeria

Marriage

Kofi Annan first wife Titi Alakija na from Nigeria.

Dem get two pikin together Ama and Kojo but dem separate for 1970 before dem finally divorce for 1983.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kofi Annan marry Nane Lagergren for 1984

Moshood Abiola

Di former UN oga na one of di pipo wey see di late Nigeria business man and politician some days before e die.

Inside book wey Annan write Interventions (A Life in War and Peace) e tok about di meeting.

One of di tins wey e tok na say Abiola no first know who e be as e be like say Abiola dey cut off from wetin dey happun.

"Who you be?... wetin happun to di Egyptian? E don go? na so Annan say Abiola bin ask am during dia meeting.

Image copyright ADE OBISESAN/Getty Image example MKO Abiola as im dey read speech as president and Commander in Chief wey im declare by imsef

Transition from military to civilian rule

Annan get hand inside Nigeria transition from military to civilian rule.

For 1998 e travel from Vienna go Abuja on di personal invitation from di interim president at dat time, General Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Inside di same book Interventions, , Annan tok about di tok-tok e bin do wit di new military ruler General Abubakar and di Foreign Affairs Minister , Chef Tom Ikimi.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Residents of Bakassi dey look as Nigerian soldiers dey comot dia village for 2006

Di Nigeria-Bakassi palava

Annan follow chook mouth inside di palava between Nigeria and Cameroon ontop di Bakassi Peninsula wey make Nigeria leave Bakassi for Cameroon after di October 10, 2002 judgement of di International Court of Justice, (ICJ).