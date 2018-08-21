Eid al-Adha: Why some pipo dey worry about treatment of animals

Image copyright Getty Images

Di festival of Eid al Adha or Eid el Kebir na important religious holiday for Muslims, na di Festival of Sacrifice. Muslims all over di world dey do dis festival as symbol or reminder.

For dis year celebration, Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don use dis opportunity to remind Muslims of di Sacrifice wey prophet Ibrahim bin make and say make dem learn from di prophet "di value of sacrifice wen e come to nation building."

Buhari say, "we must sacrifice for odas and remember di pipo wey we beta pass." Im add say selfishness, greed and corruption don make pipo abandon dia religion.

Di cry of ram na di major tin for di festival of Eid al Adha.

As Sallah don come, dis na time for Muslims to enjoy and celebrate di 'Festival of Sacrifice.

Normal, one main jolli na to kill ram sama beta chop for Eid al-Adha celebration.

But some pipo dey worry about di kain treatment wey dis animals dey experience for pipo hand.

Ram meat na di main jolli for Sallah

BBC Pidgin enta some animal markets for Kano, northern Nigeria see say some sellers no too send about how di animals be.

For Filin Ball market, Idris Mohammed say e don too tay wey goment dey allow dis kain tin so time don reach for dem to step in so dat pipo go dey respect animals.

"Dem dey keep animals inside kpoto kpoto and di ropes wey dem dey use too tight."

Animal rights pipo dey worry say di wey pipo dey treat animals no good

Onuh Joseph wey dey Medile market tok say wetin dey happen no dey sweet im belle as e be say animals na like human beings and pipo suppose protect am.

"If you observe wetin dey happen you go see say na only di profit concern di sellers, dem no care about di kain environment wey dem keep dem."

Barrister Abel Ozioko for Abuja chook mouth for di matter, e say animals right neva enta Nigeria constitution, na oyinbo pipo get dat one.

"Wetin we get under chapter 4 of di constitution na only human rights. Animals rights neva reach here for now, na UK and US get dat one for now but hopefully one day sha."