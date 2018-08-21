Eid al-Adha: How di 'festival of Sacrifice' take different from odas

Image copyright Getty Images

E reach 1.8 billion Muslims wey dey celebrate Eid al-Adha all ova di world.

Dem dey call am 'Big Eid' because na di second most important festival for Islam and dem dey do am afta Hajj.

Islam na di second biggest religion for world but sabi pipo, Pew Research Centre don claim say na di religion wey dey grow fast-fast pass.

E reach 50 kontris wey Muslims boku pass and 62% dey live for Asia-Pacific region.

Muslims dey use Eid al-Adha (some pipo dey spell am Eid-ul-Adha), wey mean 'festival of Sacrifice', to remember Prophet Ibrahim wey no mind to follow di order of Allah to sacrifice im only pikin.

How Prophet Ibrahim tori happun

Allah bin show for Ibrahim dream and e tell am say make im sacrifice im son.

But devil chook mouth for Ibrahim mata, im tell am say make e no obey Allah. As Ibrahim dey ready to sacrifice im son, Allah stop am and give am small ram instead.

Dis tori be like di one wey dey for Jewish Torah (holy book) and Old Testament for Christian Holy Bible.

Durbar festival na correct part of Sallah jollification

How pipo dey celebrate Eid al-Adha

Eid al Adha na public holiday for Muslim kontri dem.

If pepper rest for pocket, pipo go buy ram, kill and chop.

Sallah no be Sallah if ram no dey inside

E dey normal make pipo wey dey celebrate Eid al-Adha share ram meat give family members, paddy-paddy dem and poor pipo.

Na also chance to visit friends and enjoy di day.

Animal rights pipo dey worry say di way pipo dey treat animals no good

Hajj

To go Hajj na di fifth Pillar of Islam so e dey important to Muslims.

If body strong kakaraka, Muslim faithful suppose go Saudi Arabia at least once before dem die.

Image copyright Getty Images

E dey reach two million Muslims wey dey waka go pilgrimage evri year.

Muslims go stand in front of Kaaba, wey dem built for prophet Ibrahim, to praise Allah togeda.