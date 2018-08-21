Image copyright First Global Robotic Olympics Image example Di ogbonge team wey don shine for Nigeria

Five Nigerian students and dia teachers don rep dia kontri as dem win two bronze medal for di 2018 First Global Robotic Olympiad (GRO) for Mexico.

Di Nigerian team win prize for di Outstanding Support and International Journey category for competition wey involve 187 kontris and finish for August 19.

Secondary school students from all over di world drag 20 categories for dis year GRO wey focus on how dem fit use robots find solution to energy palava.

Na from different secondary schools dem recruit di four girls and one boy wey dia age na from 15 to 17 years.

Anjolaoluwa Olowokere, Lagoon School;

Iroaganachi Udodirim, Queens College

Samuel Mbah Osezele, Comprehensive Senior Secondary School

Tochukwu Anyigbo, Lagoon School

Daberechi Onyeacholem, Greensprings School Lekki

Remi Willoughby, wey be GRO national coordinator for Nigeria, tell News Agency of Nigeria say e reach up to 193 teams wey come from 187 kontris for di competition.

Willoughby add put say dis win don prove pikin for Nigeria dey make progress for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Faisal Jarmakani, wey be oga for Aramex and Doculand Nigeria, wey sponsor di team tok say di winners dey build foundation for Nigeria wia technology na di way.

''E dey confam Nigeria go soon join oda kontris for world wia science and technology na di koko of economic development'' na so Jarmakani tok.