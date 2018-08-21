BBC Pidgin Anniversary: E no easy but evri moment worth am

BBC Pidgin don waka enta one anniversary.

Di service, wey dey among di new ones wey BBC launch to expand dia reach, start for August 21 2017.

BBC Pidgin na part of di plan wey BBC arrange to expand to many languages like Afaan Oromo, Amharic, Gujarati, Igbo, Korean, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tigrinya and Yoruba.

Pidgin na the language wey launch first.

Since den, di Service don do plenti ogbonge tori wey don shake ground like di documentary wey touchlight how young pipo dem dey drink cough syrup wit codeine anyhow.

Image example Na August 21 2017 BBC launch Pidgin Service

Di tori pipo wey dey work for di Service say e no easy but dem happy say evri moment worth am.

BBC Pidgin Editor, Adejuwon Soyinka, say as dem dey start dat time, many tins dey wey dem no sure because nobodi don do dis kain tin before.

So dem do plenti experiment to see how tins go be.

Di Service launch essay writing competition to celebrate dia one year anniversary.

Image example Ms Ogunseye want make Pidgin dey ginger young pipo

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, wey be oga of West Africa Languages for BBC say e dey jolli dem as BBC Pidgin don dey for di last one year now so di competition go help youth dem to dey nack Pidgin language wella.

Nduka Orjinmo, wey be Senior Broadcast Journalist, say e no go eva forget how BBC Pidgin cover di tori of migrants wey return from Libya.

E say e shake am as pipo dey tell am how dem suffer for sea and Libya.

"E dey hard but evri moment worth am."

Image example Fiona Equere say to work for Pidgin Service no easy but wetin pesin go do?

Mr Soyinka say di main focus of di service na to use Pidgin to dey bring ogbonge tori give young pipo.

E say e happy say Pidgin Service don do correct tori wey get impact.

"More recently, di tori of how one Imam save plenti Christians for Plateau State, na im make goment wan award di Imam wit national honour."

Mr Soyinka say dem dey ground for oda kontris like Ghana and Cameroon.

"I remember di tori of di girls wey tradition no dey allow dem cross river for Ghana."

Before, to speak Pidgin dey one kain, even though millions of pipo dey tok di language.

Image example BBC Pidgin reporter Favour Nunoo full ground for Ghana

For Nigeria alone, 75 million pipo dey speak Pidgin and even more pipo dey follow yan di language for oda kontris like Ghana, Cameroun, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

But Soyinka say BBC Pidgin Service don help to change tins sotay Nigeria goment dey release official statement for Pidgin.

E say before, wen dem start, big-big pipo, goment pipo and odas no dey gree speak Pidgin or dey even dodge Pidgin tori pipo, but now, na dem dey rush Pidgin Service.