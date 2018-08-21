Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmaad Image example President Muhammadu Buhari don dey Daura since Monday to celebrate sallah

President Muhammadu Buhari don pray for big harvest and plenti food for Nigeria so as to make food importation and rice smuggling reduce for di kontri.

Di president pray dis one wen e follow oda Muslim for di Eid-El-Kabir prayers for Kofar Arewa Eid ground for im home town for Daura, Katsina State, North-West Nigeria.

Chief Imam of Daura, Safiyanu Dansanwai come follow lead di prayer wia im press mouth ontop di need for peace for di kontri.

Tori be say after di prayer, di president trek like 800 metres from di prayer ground to e house as pipo dey hail am 'Sai Baba, Sai Baba' for wia e go slaughter di sallah ram.

For inside im sallah message, President Buhari ask Nigerians to rise above personal interest to promote peace and tolerance among each oda.

E also ask Muslims to use di sallah occasion to tink well well on we actions, to ginger to be good ambassadors of Islam even as e promise say im administration no go stop to dey work to build di Nigeria of kontri pipo dream.