Image example Oda language service join togeda hala congratulobia give di BBC Pidgin service

Like play, like play e don reach one year wey dem tier rubber BBC pidgin to dey use pidgin English nack correct tori give pipo all ova di world especially for Africa.

To jolificate on top di one year anniversary, BBC Pidgin troway party for inside dia office wey dey for Heritage building wit plenti chop-chop, cake and drinks.

Dem no support media player for your device BBC Pidgin Anniversary: E hard but evri moment worth am

Celebrities from Nigeria like singer Ruby Gyang of Chocolate City, Ara (wey dey play talking drum), comedian MC Lively and odas show face to celebrate wit BBC Pidgin.

Image example Cake na like anoda icing for di jolliment

Also, big oga dem from BBC wey helep di Pidgin service to stand gidigba for beginning and afta dem launch, give dia congratulobia to di team members through online video and also ginger dem to continue to do well.

Oga dem wey yan wit di team for today joli-jolli naSenior Project Manager, BBC Africa Sarah Ansah,lead presenter Focus on Africa TV Peter Okwoche, Editor BBC Africa Bilkisu Labaran and Regional Editor Solomon Mugera.

During di jolliment, female musician, Ruby Gyang tok about how BBC Pidgin service take open pipo eyes for di codeine mata.

Image example Ruby Gyang say BBC Pidgin codeine documentary help shine pipo eyes on top codeine abuse mata

Ruby wey come from Benue State, North Central Nigeria, yan say codeine abuse na wetin dey affect pipo for di region she from come and di tori wey BBC Pidgin do help shine light on top di mata well-well.

Na for last year August 21, BBC Pidgin launch for Instagram (@bbcnewspidgin), Facebook (bbcnewspidgin), and dia website and ever since, di service don do plenti tori wey don spread all ova di world and help change lives.