Image copyright Getty Images Image example George Weah (left for 19993) say Arsène Wenger (right) take care of am like im pikin

Liberian President George Weah wan give award to im former football coach, Arsène Wenger, and dis award na im kontri highest honour.

Dem go give Wenger di title of Knight Grand Commander of di Humane Order of African Redemption.

Liberia Information Minister, Eugene Nagbe tell BBC say dem dey expect Wenger to show face inside Liberia capital, Monrovia, for di award ceremony on Friday.

But no be evribodi for di kontri dey happy say Wenger go collect award for di personal tin im do for di president, say no be like dat e suppose be, according to wetin BBC tori pesin Jonathan Paye-Layleh hear.

Di award no be just for di personal connection between president Weah and Wenger, di Information Minister tok - na also to recognise say Wenger "don contribute well-well to sports for Africa and im don give many Africans opportunities".

Coach of Togolese national team, Claude Le Roy, go also get national honour dat same day.

Wenger wey bin sign George Weah for 1988 wen im be coach for Monaco, step down for May dis year as Arsenal manager afta 22 years wey im don train different African stars.

President Weah, na di only Africa wey dem don name World Player of di Year and im retire from football for 2003 to enta inside politics. Im replace Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as president afta election dem do for early 2018.

Weah bin tok before now, say Wenger "take care of me like im son" wen i go Monaco. E say apart from God "witout Arsène, e no get any way I for fit make am for Europe".