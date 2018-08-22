Image copyright Getty Images Image example Plenti Nigerians don run go Canada from Amerca

One group of Canada refugee lawyers wan cari goment go court on top say immigration ruling wey dem do no good for Nigerians.

Plenti Nigerians don run go Canada go find permanent place to live and na US border dem dey follow go.

One Nigerian woman bin enta Canada sake of say she dey run from female genital mutilation for her kontri.

Di Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers dey challenge tribunal wey tok say she no qualify to stay for Canada because she for run go anoda Nigerian big town like Ibadan or Port Harcourt if she no wan stay for her village.

Canada dey accept plenti pipo wey run comot dia kontri as refugee

Na Canada Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) reject her asylum case.

Di tribunal tok say make dem use dis kain decision to dey judge oda future case dem wey come from Nigeria.

Dem bin do di same tin for case wey come from China, India and Pakistan.

Ova 30,000 pipo dey follow illegal way enta Canada

Di lawyer association tok say dis kain judgement get serious problem because now, Nigerians must prove diasef pass oda pipo from oda kontris.

Lorne Waldman, wey be one of di lawyers wey dey di association, say di weight for di head of Nigerians go heavy pass and e no fair.

Canada dey struggle wit plenti asylum seekers wey wan enta di kontri and e reach 30,000 pipo wey don enta di illegal way.

10,000 of dis pipo na Nigerians.