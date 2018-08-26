Image copyright Getty Images

Human Rights Watch (HRW) don condemn di way security agencies for Nigeria dey harass media pipo and spread fear fear.

Di American international human rights NGO tok dis as two tori pipo, Abiri Jones and Samuel Ogundipe, dey face court case.

HRW Anietie Ewang tok say, ''Di way dem dey troway tori pipo for prison on top di work dem dey do to informate Nigerians dey send bad message to di kontri media pipo dem''.

''Authorities for Nigeria suppose end harassment wey dem dey do and make sure say tori pipo fit operate witout any fear''.

Abiri Jones dey work for di Weekly Source newspaper for River states and agents of di Department of State Security (DSS) gbab am and detain am without trial.

Di secret police claim say Jones get connect wit Niger Delta militants, dat na why dem troway am for prison for almost 24 months.

Samuel Ogundipe wey dey work wit Premium Times enta police wahala afta dem claim say im tiff secret documents wey e no suppose dey im hand.

Dem say wetin e do fit disturb di peace, scatta law and order even cause katakata inside di kontri.

Dem finally gree to bail Ogundipe afta im detention spread for social media like wild fire.

Why tori pipo dey important to kontri like Nigeria

Afta almost 40 years of military rule wey scatter di progress of Nigeria, di kontri welcome back democracy for 1999.

But many mistakes wey soldiers do before still dey happun right now like corruption, wasteful spending, mismanagement, security, unemployment, election wayo, and economy wey na only crude oil dey bring money.

Since e dey normal make politicians from different political parties dey friend friend or fight fight diasef, di work of strong opposition don fall on tori pipo head.

Independent local tori pipo dem like Channels TV, Guardian, Punch and Premium Times don become mirror for wetin di goment dey do, dem dey follow dem bumper to bumper.

Good tori pipo no suppose take anybodi side, weda good or bad, goment or pipo, dia own na to just report tori just as e dey without extra sauce.

Dis way pipo eye don open wit informate tori pipo dey supply dem, dem fit think, fit complain and even tok direct to politicians wey tanda at di top.

Pipo fit use di same media to mobilize action wen dem no dey feel goment strategy, dat one mean say media na weapon inside weapon.

Sake of dis transparency wey tori pipo dey do, Nigerians now dey shine eye wella for wetin presidency, lawmakers and judges dey do.

Dem dey kweshon tins like di national budget and chook mouth inside di way dem dey package law sotay dem dey even bring dia own laws come wey dem feel go favour dem beta.

To protect tori pipo from harassment so dem fit serve Nigerians, sabi pipo wey do Nigeria 1999 constitution guarantee dem ''right to freedom of expression and di press'' for Chapter 4. Section 39.

Nobodi dey above di law, dis na wetin dey separate democracy from strong-man goment.

So wen security agencies no follow rule of law, dey arrest and detain tori pipo wit no trial, so dem no fit torchlight wetin goment dey do, e suppose worry Nigerians.

As Africa biggest democracy dey prepare for next year general election, Nigerians go dey depend on media pipo even more and more.

Now more dan eva, goment wey dey export democracy to oda West African kontris suppose do as dem want odas to do and allow media do dia job.