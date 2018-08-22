Image copyright Reuters Image example Saraki don port comot from ruling APC

Join bodi of herdsmen for Nigeria don cut warning give Senate President, Bukola Saraki, make im resign sharperly or dem go by-force comot am.

Senior oga for Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Garus Gololo, na im tell local tori pipo dem for Makurdi, Benue state capital wetin dey di join-bodi agenda for Saraki.

Gololo tok say Saraki dey cause different different kain wahala for di goment of President Muhammadu Buhari wey dey affect di progress of di kontri and dat na why di join bodi dey tok say Saraki no suppose tanda for di position of Senate presido again.

Gololo tok say, "Nigerians need leaders wey go cari dia interest for mind''.

''Miyetti Allah dey find leader wey go dey in charge of di waka of di Senate, wey go respect di executive and judiciary, no be pesin like Senator Saraki wey go dey always try use Maradona skills dribble di Presidency.''

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Miyetti Allah Cattle join bodi don get mouth since herdsmen begin dey show diasef for di kontri.

Miyetti say dem don tire for di kain way Saraki dey control di National Assembly.

Im add put say, ''We dey cut Sarakai warning, make im do and step down as presido of di Senate or we go by-force comot am''.

But wetin Gololo no tok na how im or di join bodi go remove di Senate presido.

Miyetti Allah don get pl;enti mouth since herdsmen begin dey show diasef for di kontri, dey drag farmers for land and anybodi wey no gree wit dem.