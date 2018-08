Ghana Food den Drugs Authority ban medicine adverts for 44 diseases

Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) say dem dey ban adverts of drugs for 44 diseases which dem list unless dem give approval for advertisement.

Di authority direct say make no media house or individual advertise any herbal medicinal product, cosmetic, medical device or household chemical substance give di public as a treatment for disease.

Di diseases include alcoholism, amenorrhoea, appendicitis, arteriosclerosis, asthma, bladder stones, blindness, cancer, convulsion, deafness, diabetes, den diphtheria, diseases of di reproductive organ, dropsy, epilepsy, den erysipelas.

Others wey dey inside include fibroid, gallstones, goitre, heart disease, hernia or rupture, hypertension, infertility, kidney failure, kidney stones, leprosy, leukemia, locomotory, systemic lupus erythematosus, mental disorders, nephritis or Bright's disease, and obesity.

The rest be paralysis, pleurisy, pneumonia, poliomyelitis, prostate diseases, scarlet fever, septicemia, sexual impotence, smallpox, tetanus or lock-jaw, trachoma, and tuberculosis.

According to Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr. Emmanuel Nkrumah, Head of Cosmetics and Household Chemical Substance Department for FDA, reveal dis during sensitization training for Wa as he talk say "them no go allow adverts either in a Live Presenter Mention (LPM) or in any form."

Mr Nkrumah add say dem go deal plus anyone or media house who go disobey di law.