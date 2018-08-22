Say pesin dey disable no give am right to break law - Govnor Ajimobi

Image copyright SINA ỌMỌ IYA SINA Image example Di building dey valued at 800 million naira

Govnor of Oyo State for southwest Nigeria Abiola Ajimobi say im no understand all di gragra afta dem scata di house of musician Yinka Ayefele for Ibadan on Sunday.

Di govnor say wetin Ayefele do dey against di law of di state.

Govnor Ajimobi wey tok to BBC Yoruba afta di Eid prayer on Tuesday for Ibadan, Oyo State capital, say because Ayefele dey physically challenged, no give am immunity against di law.

Im say Ayefele no obey di law of di state.

"Pipo dey say because im dey physically challenged; so if im dey physically challenged, make im break di law?

"Dey say im employ pipo, armed robbers no be employers of labour too? Abi make we say because armed robbers employ pipo, make dem continue to rob and terrorise odas?"

Di govnor promise to 'pity' di musician, but add say dem must obey law.

Nigeria Broadcasting Commission condemn demolition

Di National Broadcasting Commission don also condemn di demolition of Fresh FM for Ibadan by di Oyo State goment.

Di Director-General of NBC, Ishaq Midibbo-Kawu, wey tok wit tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria say di demolition no sweet belle because e no speak well of di state goment.

Oga Kawu say: "Stations like dis dey help to reduce unemployment, especially for dis situation wia many young Nigerians dey idle.

"We say as we go front, we go fit find solution to di situation," im tok.

Di NBC oga come promise to set up a meeting with di state goment to fit find solution to di issue.