BBC Pidgin don cari eye see say true-true, Nigeria goment dey pay five thousand naira pocket money to pipo wey poor well-well for di kontri.

Under di Conditional Cash Transfer policy of di President Muhammadu Buhari goment, dem tok say dem dey pay N5000 to pipo wey poor well-well for some states for Nigeria.

BBC Pidgin waka go Ifitedunu village for Dunukofia Local Goment Area of Anambra State, southeast Nigeria wia officials of di National Cash Transfer Office dey waka around di village.

According to dem, dem dey conduct re-enrolment as di first one dem do no include some pipo.

Pipo wey dey collect di money for di community tell BBC Pidgin say dem don dey collect am reach five to six months now. According to dem, na evri two months dem dey come give dem 10,000.

Wen we follow dem tok, all of dem say di 5k goment dey give no dey reach dem anywia, say na 20k for make sense.

Image example Pipo bin doubt weda goment dey pay di money sef

Many pipo including di main opposition People's Democratic Party don tok before say di whole tin na wayo, say goment no dey pay di money.

As e be so, no be evri state for Nigeria dem don enta to pay di N5000 to 'poorest of di poor'.

Na National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) dey go round dey put pipo name for di list, while di National Cash Transfer Office dey pay.

Wetin be National Social Safety Nets Project

Image example Supervisor for National Cash Transfer Office dey tok to one villager for Ifitedunu

Dis na project wey World Bank dey do to helep kontris organise demsef so dat pipo wey poor pass for di kontri no go continue to suffer.

World Bank suppose make sure mago-mago no dey for di programme.

Rachid Benmessaoud, wey bi World Bank Country Director for Nigeria say: "wetin important pass now na to set up electronic national registry of poor families, wit ogbonge method to take target di pipo wey need am pass."

Abacha tiff-money

Image copyright Getty Images

Recently, Nigeria bin sign agreement with Switzerland wey go allow di last $321m wey dem say family of former military ruler Sani Abacha tiff put dia, to return to di West African kontri.

Di agreement be say Nigeria goment go use dis 'Abacha loot' as part of di National Social Safety Nets Project wey go give poor Nigerian pipo N5,000 evri month.

Na five million poor pipo for Nigeria dem target to collect N5000 (dat na like $14) evri month, as part of di National Social Safety Nets project (NASSP).

On 4 December 2017, Federal Government of Nigeria, Swiss Federal Council and World Bank sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to allow World Bank to monitor how Nigeria go collect and spend di money.

Goment say dem go share di money give 300,000 poor families, say each family go get 14 dollars each.

Di money follow for di billions of money wey former military head of state General Sani Abach bin tiff wen im dey power between 1993 to 1998.

Tori be say Switzerland don return about $10billion to Nigeria since ten years.

Nobodi sabi how much di total of all di money wey Abacha dem say e steal but Transparency International bin tok say e reach $5.5billion for di five years wey im dey power.