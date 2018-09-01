Why sabi pipo dey find am difficult to fit predict flood

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty

Inside 2018 flood don already happun for different parts of di world and more still dey front, but scientists neva still dey find am hard to predict flood.

For Nigeria, di National Orientation Agency don release warning give pipo wey dey live for areas wia River Niger dey pass wey include Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara and Niger states to relocate sake of say flood go happun for those areas.

Di recent one wey worri di world na for Kerala state, for South India. Kerala still dey struggle to recover from di worst flood wey don ever happun since 100 years. More dan 350 pipo die and e pass one million pipo wey lose dia house and now dem dey relief camps.

So why e be say sabi pipo no dey fit predict flood wella to save lives?

Wetin dey cause flood

Flooding no dey happun sake of rain alone.

Many tins get hand inside how flood dey take start. Senior scientist for Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra say, wen wata plenti pass as e suppose be for dams, or river level increase for different points, or sometin block wia river wata suppose pass plus oda tins wey fit happun, e fit cause flood.

As e concern human being

For many developing kontris one major wahala wey dey cause flood na di building of house on top wia wata suppose pass.

All dis kain building dem dey put pipo wey dey live dia for direct danger wen flood happun as na dem di wata go first hit.

Anoda tin way dey make flood mata bad na wen goment officials wait until dams full before dem release excess wata.

Sabi pipo for India say, di Kerala flood - 44 rivers pass through Kerala - for no bad like dat if to say goment gradually release wata from di dams.

Also na only wen flood don high, na im dem dey release wata from more dan 80 dams and dis one kuku make di already bad situation worse.

Floods for Kerala don make millions of pipo homeless

Lack of informate

Quality of informate dey different from one kontri to anoda and many no dey reach up to standard.

Many kontris no get beta computer wey fit calculate weather wella.

Again, even though sabi pipo say many kontris get some small small informate about di weather, wata level and how e fit affect pipo plus wetin dem dey do, dis kontris no dey combine all di information wey dem suppose to fit understand wetin dey front.

Wetin world sabi pipo tok

United Nations don discover say flood dey more dan half of all di natural disaster wey don record and e don cause up to 157,000 deaths from 1995 to 2015 plus e bin affect reach 2.3 million pipo.

Now international community wan put hand togeda to helep different kontris to predict and handle flood.

World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) dey work wit more dan 60 kontris to helep dem fit predict flood beta.

Di oga of WMO hydrological forecasting and wata resources division say: "we go provide informate wey dey very current about rainf and weather prediction wey we collect form different satellites.''

''Kontris wey dey follow us participate got fit use di informate add to di local ones wey dem don collect to fit make beta estimate."

Im add say quality foto from satellite go helep goments fit see wetin dey go wrong and wen river don change im direction.

Di idea of dis project na to dey sama weather forecast pipo wit informate as e dey happun about rainfall, temperature, wata flow and oda tins plus dem go also encourage kontris wey be dia members to share informate about rivers wey from dia kontri enta oda kontris.

Dem still dey develop dis idea and e go begin dey work in six months time.