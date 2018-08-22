Lagos Airport: Two honest security men for MMI 'deserve accolades' as as dem return handbag back to owner - Buhari
Beta tins still dey happun for Nigeria and di latest happun for Lagos airport.
Two honest Nigerian security men collect accolade on Wednesday from President Muhammadu Buhari as dem return handbag wit plenty beta inside back to di owner wey just return from America.
Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel, di security men wey bin find di handbag resist evri temptation to make sure say dem return di bag wit everitin wey dey inside am.
E no reach 90 minutes wey one Nigerian wey bin return from America drop her handbag by mistake for Airport on Saturday 18 August, 2018 na im officer from di airport security company call am to come collect her bag.
Wen dem finally collect di bag, everitin plus including di plenti American dollars, phone, wrist watch dey inside.
Di husband and wife happy sotey dem dash Francis and Daniel correct gift, but di two no gree collect becos according to dem, de just dey do dia work.
Dis dia action sweet presido Buhari no be small be. As Buhari sama dem salute, im say, "honesty na always di best policy. Di security men for decide to behave anyhow," unto di principle of "if you no fit beat dem, join dem."
Di Nigerian president inside statement wey di Special Adviser to di President Femi Adesina write. say make di rest of di kontri too try to behave like Francis and Daniel.