Woman see her pikin four years afta dem tiff am

Na 30 November 2014 wen Happiness go village for Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, go do end-of-year party wey she see say her daughter don miss.

Happiness search evri wia but she no see her pikin. She don disappear just like dat.

Four years later, police special anti-robbery squad, FSARS, raid one area for Imo State, south east Nigeria, to gbab eight women wey dey traffic pikin dem.

Na dia dem see di daughter of Happiness wey miss four years ago. She dey among 11 pikin wey dem see for trafficker hand.

Happiness tell BBC Pidgin say "e be like dream but na reality I don get my daughter back."

She say evribodi follow am rejoice, say "pikin wey loss for four years, I don recover her. Di way we recover her na just God wey do am because we don search evriwia."

How she sabi wia her daughter dey?

Na one of her family member na im call for phone say make dem go Akokwa Police station for Imo State, say e get women wey police catch wey dey traffic children.

Wen dem reach dia, na so she see her pikin among di 11 children wey di police save.

Image example Many sympathisers jampack dia house to rejoice say Happiness pikin don return

She say her daughter bin dey about two years wen dem tiff her and dem don search evri wia, report for police station, go radio station even enta church dey go look for her.

From di confession wey di traffickers confess, dem say dem get agents evri wia wey dey go big-big occasion like burial, wedding and even church go pick children.

Happiness dey advise say make mothers dey alert.

Happiness say some of di children still dey for di FSARS station for Akokwa Imo State, say pipo wey dey find dia pikins for go check dia.