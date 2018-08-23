Image copyright Getty Images Image example George Weah (left for 1993) say Arsène Wenger (right) take care of am like im pikin

Liberia President George Weah don chop mouth koboko on top im plan to give Arsene Wenger di kontri highest national award.

Opposition politicians say Weah no try as im wan decorate former Arsenal manager and another French soccer coach, Claude Le Roy for ceremony on Friday unto say dem help im career.

Darius Dillion, wey be opposition politician tok say, e no good as Weah wan use im position as presido to give Liberia highest national honour give pipo wey help im ''personal life''.

Dillion tok say, ''E no proper to give Liberia highest national honour to pesin wey never do somtin directly to help di kontri''.

Oda political rivals of Weah like Emmanuel Gonquoi of di Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia don tok say di whole tin na ''complete waste of time''.

Le Roy, na im discover Weah wen im dey play ball wit one Cameroon club for di late 1980s and recommend to Wenger wey dey coach France club Monaco.

Wenger collect di advice, sign Weah and di tin do wonders for di Liberian striker wey im career cari am go clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea.

For 1995, Weah become di first and till today, di only African to win di FIFA World Player of di Year Award and na Wenger im hail as di pesin wey help im career pass.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Weah hail Wenger as di pesin wey help im career pass

Tori pipo and radio shows don drag diasef over weda oga presido suppose dey reward pipo wey help im personal life wit di kontri highest honour.

Di mata don enter streets wia pipo dey kweshun di timing of di ceremony, as di West African kontri dey struggle wit economic wahala.

Liberia sports minister D. Zeohar Wilson say dem go decorate Wenger wit di Humane Order of African Redemption, wey dey di same level wit knighthood.

Wilson tok say im no gree wit all di opposition to dis award dem wan give Wenger.

51-year-old Weah retire from football for 2003 and na shaperly im focus on politics.

Afta two attempts, na third time lucky as im win last year Liberia election.