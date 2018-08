Why South Africa court sama Nigerians life in prison

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Nigerians say dia hand clean for di mata

High Court for South Africa don jail two Nigerians sake of say dem dey do human trafficking and dey lock pipo up inside dia hotel.

Di court sama Frank Amaku and Ilo Prolise Somadina life jail plus anoda 106 years for jail.

Local media for South Africa report say na for 2016 police arrest dem and rescue 5 pipo wey dem hide inside dia hotel.

Dem accuse di Nigeria say dem dey use drugs to high dia victims and carri dem dey do ashawo work to get money.

Di Nigerians say dia hand clean for di mata, say dem go appeal di case.

Dia lawyer Moleku Ratau tell court make e pity di two sake of say dem dey very young wen di crime happun. Frank dey 26 while Ilo Promise dey 25 years wen e happun.

Tori about how dem dey arrest Nigerians abroad full ground

Dem arrest 19 Nigerians for Kenya

Last week police for Kenya arrest 19 Nigerians sake of say dem dey do 419.

Na for Umoja, Kasarani and Roysambu Estates for Kenya capital Nairobi dem arrest dem.

Police say di suspects dey use social media friend pipo and later begin dey collect gifts and money from dia victims.