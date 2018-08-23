John Mahama declare 2020 presidential ambitions, some Ghanaians too declare 'God is good'

Image copyright SIA KAMBOU

Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday declare en intention to contest NDC flagbearer as wan contest di 2020 elections.

John Mahama for Facebook video inside declare say he want return as NDC flagbearer so say he fit contest di 2020 elections.

Before en declaration, chaw people speculate say he still dey eye di Office of di President but den e no clear sake of he no declare intentions yet.

According to Mahama "I submit letter give General Secretary of di National Democratic Congress (NDC) take confirm my decision to contest for leadership of di party ahead of clear victory we go chop 2020 plus your support."

Ghana former US Ambassador, Daniel Ohene Agyekum lead delegation to di party headquarters where dem officially turn in Mahama en letter den leadership ambitions for NDC.

According to Mr Mahama, after he reflect on di socio-economic situation wey dey Ghana now, he believe say e be en duty to God den Ghana say he go bring an end to di cries of Ghanaians under Akufo-Addo en administration.

Chaw Ghanaians receive di news plus various reactions, some dey excited, others bore but some no sheda dey care for now.

For some New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithfuls di matter di funny dem saf sake of dem whip Mahama during di 2016 elections, wey dem go finish am again.