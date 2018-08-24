Police gbab ship wey dey cari $3.5million illegal weapons come Nigeria

Image copyright Getty Images

South Africa Police don arrest and hold one ship wey dey cari weapons go Nigeria.

Authorities say di ship, wey im name na Lada, dey come from Madagascar and e suppose land for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital wey get di highest population.

Olwethu Mdabula, tok-tok pesin for Transnet state transport company, tell tori pipo AFP say, "We hear say na dangerous cargo tanda inside di ship - explosives and weapons."

But she no gree give tori pipo more information.

Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria Customs seize guns for border

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, wey be tok tok pesin for di Hawks police investigative unit also confam say di ship dey cari weapons.

Local tori bin say sombori whisper inside di ear of police about di ship na why dem shine eye for am, come find weapons wey worth $3.5 million wey wan enta Nigeria.

Dem say na 20 containers dem put di weapons inside.

Oga Mdabula say na serious mata wey dem dey chook eye inside.