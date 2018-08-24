Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump don warn say make dem no ever try to impeach am.

Di presido tok am ontop di kasala wey burst as former lawyer, Michael Cohen, implicate am say e follow commit crime, break federal law to pay pipo 'keep shut money.'

Oga Trump tell tori pipo Fox News say "Make I tell you somtin, if dem impeach me, I tink say di market go crash. I tink say evribodi go dey very poor, because without dis reasoning you go see - you go see numbers wey you no go ever believe in di wrong way."

To impeach president no easy for US law. On top am sef, na oga Trump Republican Party hold majority for Senate and House of Representatives so political expert dey reason say dem fit no wan turn against dia oga.

But if dem decide say mbah o, oga Trump mustcomot for White House, e get how dia constitution don arrange am.

Any US President don chop impeachment before?

As dem don shout impeachment upandan before for US politics, na only two presidents don suffer am.

Bill Clinton - wey be di 42nd US presido, chop impeachment say im lie give grand jury and say e no allow justice happun on top di accuse say e follow Monica Lewinsky do love wantiti.

Na House of representatives impeach am but wen e reach Senate side, dem no gada di two-thirds vote dem go need to chase am comot for office.

In fact, di only oda presido wey dem nack impeachment na Andrew Johnson, wey serve for four years from 1865 - di 17th pesin wey enta di office.

Di House impeach am for 1868, 11 days afta e sack secretary of war Edwin Stanton, because di man no gbadun how e dey run goment.

Na one vote remain for Senate dem for pursue am go house but, e no happun so na so e remain for office.

Why Trump dey shout say make dem no impeach am?

Special counsel Robert Mueller dey investigate who follow Russia put wuruwuru hand inside 2016 election.

Dem appoint am afta Mr Trump sack former FBI director James Comey because, according to wetin oga trump tok, im no like how e dey chook eye for di Russia investigation.

As oga Mueller investigation dey go, na so e torchlight some kurukere wey dey happun for Trump lawyer Cohen domot, e come sama di case go FBI say make dem check am.

Di case against Mr Trump former lawyer Cohen include tax fraud, false statement to bank and say e break campaign finance laws dem wen e work wit Trump.

Although dem no mention name for court, di two women wey don come out to tok about dia affair wit Trump na Blue feem actress Stormy Daniels and one former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Donald Trump: Wetin you wan tell di president for im shithole talk?

Mr Trump bin don deny di accuse.

"I no know how dem go wan impeach pesin wey don do correct job," na so Trump tok for inside Fox and Friends program.