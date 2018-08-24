Image copyright ICCA

Plenti human right groups for Nigeria don chook mouth on top why police arrest and jail 112 women for Owerri, Imo state, south east of di kontri.

Di tori hot sotay e don catch fire for social media wit e own hashtag - #FreeOwerri112.

For letter wey di Igbo Canadian Community Association (ICCA) sama BBC, dem tok say di harsh way goment dey do dis women na on purpose and na abuse to all Igbo pipo.

Chief Ugochukwu Okoro, oga for ICCA, tell BBC say im members dey cut warning give Buhari goment say if dem no stop dis wicked way dem dey cari Igbo pipo, e fit cause serious gbege for di kontri.

Tori be say police arrest women wey naked diasef, come cari Biafra flag dey do I-no-go-gree for Imo state capital say make dem free IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Nobodi no wia di IPOB oga enta since September 2017 afta Nigeria military taskforce, Operation Python Dance ll, raid Kanu house for Abia state.

Di women still dey prison sake of court no gree free dem afta Police say di women commit treason.

Skip Twitter post by @EiENigeria #ImoWomenProtesters have been remanded in jail till September 3 for embarking on a PEACEFUL protest.

It is ILLEGAL to arrest and harass anyone protesting peacefully.

Citizens have a constitutional right to free speech and free assembly.#FreeOwerri112 pic.twitter.com/zUSLSOoTWn — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) August 23, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @MoghaluKingsley I view with grave concern the continued imprisonment of peaceful female protesters in Owerri, and call for their immediate release. We must #FreeOwerri112 and put a stop to these assaults on personal liberties anywhere in Nigeria, no matter what form they take. — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) August 23, 2018

Okoro tok say, ''Di arrest of our 114 women wey dey use dia constitutional right protest di bad bad tin dem dey do Igbo pipo fit cause serious wahala''.

''Evri bodi know di Igbos na pipo wey dey use tok tok for peaceful meetings settle any wahala dem fit get wit oda ethnic groups.'' na so Okoro tok.

Im still tok say make no pesin quench di fire of young Igbo pipo on top dia suffering.

Las las, Okoro advice goment to release di 114 women wey go remain for prison till 3 September wen dem show for fresh court hearing.