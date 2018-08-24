Third Mainland Bridge: See wetin pipo dey face for road
Goment close Third Mainland Bridge so dem go do inspection before dem repair am.
Lagos state and Nigeria goment put hand togeda tok say dem go close Third Mainland Bridge. Di bridge na di main one wey connect mainland wit Island and na im pipo dey use pass. Goment say dem wan torchlight di bridge small before dem decide how dem go repair anytin wey dem suppose repair. Di oda roads wey pipo suppose follow na Ikorodu,
But Goment do well as dem put sign evri wia dey tell pipo di oda wey dem fit follow.
Tori of di closure worry Lagosians sotay e dey trend for social media sef.
Most pipo dey wonda how dem go do dia waka inside di three days wey di bridge go close.
Lagos road full no be small
Plenti moto jam for go slow as many pipo dey put head for di same way
Goment say dem dey sorry for di inconvenience wey di traffic for oda routes go cause because of di bridge closure.
Lagosians wey tanda for BRT bus pass becareful
Ikorodu Road wey follow go Yaba, one of di routes wey goment say make pipo follow as dem close Third Mainland Bridge
Yaba na one of di road wey pipo follow enta Island or Mainland