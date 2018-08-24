American Embassy don reopen Abuja visa service

Di United States Embassy for Abuja on Friday reopen dia full services for both visas and American Citizen Services wey dem bin suspend since Tuesday August 14.

Di Embassy bin announce say dem don close dem Abuja goment office for visa and American Citizen Service without reason. Dem just tok say dem no go fit do dem regular services for di area.

Pipo wey wan apply for Visa and Americas citizens wey get appointment today dey free to show face for di Embassy, according to informate on top dia website.

Di Embassy for twitter beg di public for any wahala wey dis suspend fit don cause, say e dey good to land again.

As dem start work, dem tok say dem go handle everibodi mata wey submit passport for di Interview Waiver Programme to get visa renewal, dem go process dia application sharparly.