Image copyright Getty Images Image example Emmerson Mnangagwa bin dey as Acting presido wen military comot Robert Mugabe for 2017

Emmerson Mnanagagwa don carry im full bodi seat for di office of president of Zimbabwe after dem do im swearing in ceremony on Sunday.

For im speech, e tok say e go make sure say brighter future dey for front na to find jobs give di pipo of di kontri go be di main agenda wey im goment go tackle.

E tok say im wan make foregners start to dey bring business back to di kontri.

Dia luck be say European Union don comot most of di sanctions dem bin sama Zimbabwe wen former president Robert Mugabe dey run tins.

Mr Mnangagwa also tok say di election wahala wey bin happen for di kontri wey kill six pipo no good at all and im don tell di family of di pipo wey die sorry.