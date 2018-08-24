Image example Di arguument for marijuana legalisation na world issue

If you dey like shayo and believe say one glass of wine dey good for body, den you don enta one chance.

One ogbonge study wey dem shaperly publish inside wan journal wey dem call lancet say no level of alcohol consumption dey safe for body.

Dis one na real bad news as dem say even tiny drop of alcohol fit cause cancer and oda nyama-nyama disease dem.

Although di researchers say even though dem believe say moderate alcohol intake fit help heart disease, di oda health wahala dem wey e dey cause pass di good wey e dey do.

Most pipo dey likc to chill wit bottle of wine, but what if you no drink for one month?

Moderate drinking get risk?

Di Global Burden of Disease study look how alcohol levels and how e dey affect health for 195 kontris, including UK from 1990 and 2016.

Dem get dia data from 15 to 95-year-old pipo come analyse am.

Di researchers come compare pipo wey no dey drink at all wit those wey dey drink once a day.

Dem come discover say out of 100,000 non-drinkers, 914 of dem go still develop an alcohol-related health problem such as cancer or suffer an injury.

But extra four pipo go dey affected if dem take alcoholic drink a day.

For pipo wey take two alcoholic drinks a day, 63 of dem go get health wahala within a year and those wey dey take five drinks a day, about 338 pipo, go develop health problem.

One of di study authors, Prof Sonia Saxena, wey be researcher for Imperial College London and a practising GP, talk say: "One drink a day get im own risk, but add say if you compare dat to di Uk population as a whole, di number dey big and most pipo no dey drink just one time a day".

Prof Saxena explain give say di study be di most important study wey dem do on top alcohol mata.

She come add say di study chook eye for plenti issues and e also show say British women dey shark three drinks for one day and dem be di eight highest drinker for di whole world.

'Informed risk'

Di pesin wey lead odas write di study Dr Max Griswold from Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington, yarn say: "before-before studies show di protective effect of alcohol on some condition but we discover say di combined health risks wey follow alcohol dey increase wit any amount of alcohol wey one take"

"Di strong relationship between to drink alcohol and di risk of cancer, injuries, and infectious diseases dey dey scata di protection for heart disease inside awa study.

"Although di health wahala wey pipo dey drink alcohol dey suffer dey start small wit one drink a day and then e go increase as dem continue to drink more.", She tok