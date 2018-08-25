Kofi Annan: Ghana goment don announce burial date and place

Image copyright Reuters

Ghana go bury former United Nations Secretary General, Kofi Annan, for di Burma Camp military cemetery, local tori pipo dey report.

Na di kontri President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday announce am say im don meet with di family of former di UN oga and dem don agree on burial plans.

Akufo-Addo tell di family wey come see am for di presidential Jubilee House, wia im tell dem say "Your own na to mourn, but no need to go find money to organise di funeral, dat one na wetin di goment of Ghana go do".

Thursday, 13 September, 2018 na di date wey dem don choose for di burial.

After di burial,United Nations go do some memorial events for New York and Geneva, according to Kofi Annan Foundation

Kofi Annan wey bi di seventh and first black African UN Secretary General die last week Saturday afta short sickness.