German Chancellor, Angela Merkel go come Nigeria next week as part of her west African tour.

She and her economic team go first reach Senegal and Ghana before e go land Nigeria.

How to improve di economy of di west African states and to improve cooperation between dem and Germany follow for why she dey do di tour.

Madam Markel go do meeting wit Senegal President Macky Sall, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari plus.

She go also go Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) headquarters for Nigeria wia she go do meeting with ECOWAS Commission, President Jean-Claude Brou.

Na Wednesday next week Madam Markel go enta Senegal.