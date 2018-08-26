Image copyright Getty Images

Former govnor for Anambra state, Peter Obi, don yab di Conditional Cash Transfer wey goment dey do for di kontri.

Nigeria goment dey pay pipo wey poor well-well N5,000 under dia National Social Safety Nets Project.

But di govnor, wey run tins for di south-east state before, say instead, goment suppose give graduates one million Naira each.

Na five million poor pipo goment dey target to collect N5000 (dat na like $14) evri month but oga Obi say wetin di kontri need na leaders wey go sabi how to manage wetin di kontri get, no be pesin wey go dey share am anyhow.

BBC Pidgin tori pesin Nduka Orjinmo follow pipo tok for Ifitedunu village for Anambra as officials of di National Cash Transfer Office dey register pipo to collect di money.

Di officials say dem dey do re-enrolment as di first one wey dem do, some pipo no dey inside.

Some of di villagers tok say di money no reach, say goment suppose increase am.

Mr Obi say Nigeria go great wen dem get leaders wey sabi

Mr Obi say e reach 60% of youths wey no get job and di N1m for university graduates go make sense pass di N5,000 and N10,000 wey goment dey give pipo.

E say dem suppose remove leaders wey no sabi dia work, to put money for education dey necessary but dem no dey do am.

Mr Obi say Nigeria go great wen dem get leaders wey sabi.