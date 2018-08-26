Dem no support media player for your device Third Mainland Bridge: "We dey check weda di joints don expire"

Third Mainland Bridge, wey goment close on Friday 24 August, go open on Sunday 26 August by 5pm.

Permanent Secretary for Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Dr Taiwo Salaam, tok am for statement say dem decide to change wen dem go open am because engineers don finish wetin dem dey do dia.

Engineers wey follow BBC Pidgin yan tok say dis kain inspection dey normal and very important.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Na di bridge most pipo dey follow go work for Lagos State

Goment bin close di bridge, wey be di main way wey Lagosians dey follow enta mainland and Island, as dem wan do maintenance test and na Monday early mor-mor dem bin plan to allow motor to start to dey use again before.

Na 30 years ago di Nigeria goment build di bridge and as dem close am so, goment arrange oda areas wey pipo go dey follow.

But many pipo eye see pepe because of di heavy go-slow wey hold dem for road.

Mr Salaam thank drivers and pipo wey dey live for Lagos for dia patience wen dem close di bridge.