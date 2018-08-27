Image copyright Getty Images

Dozens of pipo die dis weekend for Cameroon Northwest region on top Anglophone palava.

Tori for town na say 21 ambazonia fighters, two army die for Menchum Division-army die inside gun battle wey happun for Zoa inside Wum and Bafmen, villages dem Northwest region.

Cameroon Army tok-tok pesin, Didier Badjeck of confam give BBC Pidgin say na 23 pipo including two army officers die afta Ambazonia fighters open fire wit Cameroon soldiers for Wum on Saturday.

Tori bin first komot for social media say deh kill 9 paramilitary officers plus dia commander as dia 'groundnut' (bullet) finish and deh no get enough officers for support dem.

But Colonel Badjeck send note for BBC News Pidgin say correct tori na say, "plenti ambazonia fighters attack de unit kill two strong officer, but army kill 12, odas run with wounds and deh seize plenti 'groundnut".

Di army tok-tok pseinalso tok say na lie say nine para-military officers die for Zoa, inside Wum for Menchum division for Northwest region as ambazonia fighters attack de unit.

E add say as army wan put security for de area deh kill another nine 'terrorists' for Bafmen.

Goment no lack moni and deh don take measures for make sure say de officers do dia work fain, Badjeck tok.

Tori from Zoa area na say all man di run go for bush afta de attack and villagers di claim don burn de village.

For Southwest region, gunmen also attack and wound 44 workers for Cameroon Development Cooperation, CDC.

Anglophone regions nova know peace for almost to years now and Catholic Bishops don call goment and Ambazonia forces for put dia guns, stop de killings.