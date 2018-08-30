Image copyright Twitter/@inecnigeria Image example E remain at least 169 Days before di Nigeria 2019 general election

Nigeria pipo wey don pass 18 years of age get until 5pm on Friday 31 August to register as voter for 2019 general election, according to latest informate wey Nigeria election office INEC announce.

Tori be say as at January 2018, INEC don record 73,944,312 voters and dem bin dey target at list 80 million registered voters before December 2018 ,di final-final deadline for any mata wey concern voter registration.

INEC on Wednesday announce say since January 2018, di new pipo wey don register to get voters card inside di Continues Voter Registration don reach 13,634,414 pipo.

Di election office say say inside dat number, 7.3 million be women, while 6.2 million na men.

And na only over 800 thousand pipo don get di Permanent Voters Card.

Now na 87,578,726 be di number of registered voters and any pesin wey miss Friday deadline don miss 2019 election.

INEC on 14 August add extra two weeks join di last deadline but still di crowd wey full registration centre no be here.

