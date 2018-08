EFCC arrest Zenith Bank MD, say Rivers state goment N117bn withdrawal no pure

Image copyright EFCC Image example To fight corruption na one of di big agenda on top Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari table.

Nigeria Corruption police EFCC don arrest di Managing Director of Zenith Bank Peter Amangbo, according to local reports.

EFCC want di Zennith Bank Managing Director to come answer kwesion on top di way Rivers state take withdraw 117 billion naira from goment money for di last three years.

Financial Intelligence law wey concern money mata for Nigeria be say banks must report give EFCC wen pesin or organization, including goment bodi wan withdraw or tranfer big money from banks.

Image copyright Zenith Bank

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tok say di way Rivers state take withdraw dis money for di last 3 years no too pure.

Govnor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike go wear di same trouser wit EFCC as dem wan chook eye inside di mata and begin investigate everi-everi.

Rivers State goment don tell EFCC to leave di state alone so dat dem go fit focus and give dia pipo di better tins of democracy.

Image copyright Twitter/@Gov_Wike Image example Govnor Nyesom Wike

Special assistance to di govenor on top electronic media Simeon Nwakaudu quote wetin di governor tok inside one statement.

E tok say "We no dey fear EFCC probe and dem no get power to probe us"

"No goment official go appear in front of EFCC until dem go court of appeal to cancel di 2017 judgement wey stop dem not to investigate di state."