Pikin poo fit treat cancer, diabetes, oda disease

Baby poo get plenti good bacteria because tdem neva do di tins wey older pikin and adult dey do to mess up dia microbiomes.

New research don find out say dem fit use pikin poo-poo take prevent and treat some kind disease like cancer, obesity, diabetes and autoimmune disorder.

For di new study wey dem publish for inside Scientific Reports, dem discover say di bacteria wey dey inside baby poo fit produce probiotic wey dem fit use take prevent and treat sickness like obesity and cancer.

Probiotics na live, correct bacteria wey dey good for di gut lining and digestion. Dem dey add am for yoghurt, or take am as food supplement.

Researchers for Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem North Carolina gada poo from di napkin of 34 healthy babies, separate di bacteria wey dey inside di poo and give dem to rats to chop.

For di rat experiment, dem find out say dis bacteria dey work wella to help di body maintain healthy gut. E make di rats dey strong kakaraka against sickness wey dey attack di immune system.

Dis na because di bacteria dey help di body produce short-chain fatty acids, wey dey play big role to maintain healthy gut microbiome.

"Babies dey always dey healthy and dem no dey suffer from diseases wey dey worry adult, like diabetes and cancer," According to Dr Hariom Yadav from Wake Forest School of Medicine, wey be di author of di study.

"Pipo wit diabetes, obesity, autoimmune disorders and cancers dey always get low short-chain fatty acids but if dey increase am, e fit help maintain or even bring back normal gut environment and improve health."

Di American team say pikin poo-poo fit be di key to wetin fit fight plenti diseases wey fit kill human being.