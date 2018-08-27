America presido Donald Trump call Buhari 'lifeless'?

Image copyright AFP Image example Presido Buhari meet wit Presido Trump for April, 2018.

Breeze don blow again oh! and dis time e open wetin American president tok for secret about Nigerian president na im open.

Gist on Monday be say 'America presido, Donald Trump bin tell pipo wey dey work wit am say e no ever wan to meet wit someone wey dey lifeless like Nigerian presido Muhammadu Buhari' - Tori pipo Financial Times report.

Dis informate na according to three pipo wey dey familiar wit di mata afta di first time Presido Buhari meet wit Presido Trump for April.

Latest tori be say Oga Trump go soon welcome Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta to White House later on Monday to discuss trade and security.

"Trump like chemistry, Africa neva reach dis high for im radar but if e like you e go find way to make tins work." - Na wetin one pesin wey dey in contact wit US and Kenya officials wey dey prepare for Monday meeting tell Financial Times.