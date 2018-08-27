Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don tok say dem wan redesign di way polling units for 2019 general elections.

According to INEC South-South oga, Mustapha Lecky, im say di tear-rubber polling units go help solve vote buying palava for Nigeria.

Vote buying na one tin wey INEC don notice say dey happun during elections for Nigeria, but oga Mustapha say "dem dey take steps to make sure say e dey difficult for political parties and dia candidates to buy votes.

"We go re-design our polling area so voters no go show pipo dia ballot so dem go fit collect money."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example INEC don announce say na February 2019 general elections go happun for Nigeria

INEC office for Lagos tell BBC Pidgin say di new design neva come out and na sometin dem go like keep private for now.